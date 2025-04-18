Surekha slams Dharani, promises justice for farmers under Congress rule

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Konda Surekha has stated that farmers are the backbone of the nation and criticised the previous government for causing distress to them. Speaking at a meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan regarding the Chevella parliamentary constituency, she accused the former administration of betraying farmers and allocating lands meant for them to others.

She claimed that the Dharani portal was introduced solely to deceive farmers, alleging that assigned lands were claimed through it under false pretences. Surekha assured that with the new Bhu Bharati system, farmers will no longer face hardships, as officials will now visit their homes to resolve land issues.

She urged farmers not to trust middlemen, warning that doing so could lead to exploitation.

The meeting was attended by senior Congress leaders including Meenakshi Natarajan, Vishnunathan and Vishwanatham, along with MLAs Kale Yadayya, Rammohan Reddy, Patnam Mahender Reddy and Ranjith Reddy.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Etela Rajender expressed anger over recent remarks made by Congress leaders against Union Minister Kishan Reddy. He said those who lack competence tend to speak irresponsibly and condemned the language used by Congress leaders. Etela also responded to the National Herald case, saying it was not new and criticised the party for protesting without respecting the law. He warned that undisciplined behaviour and reckless statements by Congress leaders would not go unanswered.