Samsung Resumes One UI 7 Rollout for Galaxy S24 After Fixing Major Bug

Samsung has resumed rolling out its One UI 7 update for the Galaxy S24 lineup after halting the process due to a major software bug. The update, which introduces Android 15 to the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra, was initially launched on April 7. However, shortly after going live, users began reporting critical issues, prompting Samsung to pull the update globally as a precaution.

The pause was short-lived, and the company has now resolved the issue. The rollout is starting once again—first in Samsung's home country, South Korea, with other markets expected to follow soon. As with most software releases, the update will arrive in waves, so not all users will receive it at the same time.

This year’s journey to One UI 7 has been more turbulent than usual. The beta testing phase was unusually long, and even when the stable version finally launched, it faced immediate setbacks due to system-breaking bugs. The issue was initially reported in the Korean firmware, but Samsung decided to suspend the update globally to avoid wider complications.

Now that the issue has been addressed, Samsung has restarted the release for Galaxy S24 devices in Korea with the build number S928NKSU4BYD9. Although the update hasn’t rolled out globally just yet, users in the US, Europe, India, and other regions can expect to receive it soon.

The Galaxy S24 series isn’t the only one getting attention. Samsung is also resuming the One UI 7 rollout for its latest foldable phones: the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. These models were affected by the same bug but are now back in the update pipeline. The new software builds for these devices include essential bug fixes and improvements in system stability.

If you’re eager to see if One UI 7 is ready for your phone, you can manually check by going to Settings > Software update. If it’s not available yet, don’t worry—it should appear soon as the global rollout picks up speed.

The One UI 7 update brings several enhancements alongside Android 15, including a sleeker user interface, smarter AI-powered features, and improved performance across the board. Just be sure to free up enough storage space, as major updates like this can be quite hefty.



