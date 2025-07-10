Leaked audio: Hasina ordered brutal crackdown

London: A leaked audio recording of a conversation between Sheikh Hasina and an unidentified senior government official has revealed that the former Bangladesh Prime Minister personally ordered a brutal crackdown on student protesters last year.

Verified by the BBC, Hasina can be heard saying that she directed the security forces to use “lethal weapons” and “shoot wherever they find them (protesters),” effectively issuing a direct order to open fire on anti-government protesters.

UN’s fact-finding mission has estimated up to 1,400 dead, with security forces using live ammunition intended for warfare.

The audio, leaked in March this year, was recorded during a phone call made on July 18 from the Bangladeshi Prime Minister’s official residence in Dhaka, Ganabhaban. In the aftermath of the call, military-grade rifles were deployed and used across Dhaka, BBC reported, citing police documents. The audio was confirmed genuine by BBC Eye, and forensic analysts at Earshot, who found no signs of manipulation.

BBC Eye established from eyewitness footage, CCTV and drone imagery, that police indiscriminately opened fire on fleeing protesters for about 30 minutes immediately after army personnel vacated the area.

Sheikh Hasina on trial for mass murder charges

Hasina faces charges including incitement, conspiracy, and crimes against humanity at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT).

The trial began in June 2025, nearly 10 months after the ouster of her government. If convicted, Hasina faces the possibility of the death penalty.

“The Awami League categorically denies and rejects claims that some of its senior leaders, including the prime minister herself, were personally responsible for or directed the use of lethal force against crowds,” the BBC quoted a spokesperson for the party as saying.