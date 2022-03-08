Leave Ukraine by any means, govt’s new advisory

New Delhi: Amid the growing concern over the safe return of Indians who are stranded in war-hit Ukraine, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised all its citizens to make use of the humanitarian corridors opening at 10 am Moscow time (12.30 pm IST) onwards on Tuesday and leave the country using trains or vehicles or any other available means of transport.

However, the embassy asked the people to leave immediately as the establishment of the next humanitarian corridor was uncertain. In a new advisory, the Indian embassy said, "The humanitarian corridor for evacuation of stranded people has been announced in various parts of Ukraine from 10.00 hours on March 8, 2022 (local time). Considering the security situation, establishment of the next humanitarian corridor is uncertain."

"All stranded Indian nationals are urged to make use of this opportunity and evacuate using trains/vehicles or any other available means of transport giving due consideration to safety," the advisory further said.