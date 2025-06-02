Let deportations begin, says Trump

Washington:A day after the US Supreme Court allowed the Donald Trump administration to revoke the legal status of over 500,000 migrants, the President took to Truth Social and posted a provocative image with the words: "Let the Deportations Begin."

The Supreme Court has earlier granted a request from the Trump administration to temporarily end the CHNV humanitarian parole programme, reversing a lower court's decision that had blocked it.

The programme, launched under former President Joe Biden, allowed migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to live and work in the US for two years for urgent humanitarian reasons or public benefit. The ruling now puts approximately 5,30,000 people at risk of deportation. The Trump administration filed an emergency appeal after a Massachusetts judge ruled in favour of keeping the programme intact. The Supreme Court’s decision paves the way for the administration to proceed with its deportation plans. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, speaking to CNN, said the administration "celebrated" the ruling, calling the migrants "invaders" and praising the Court for stepping in. On his first day in office in January, Trump had signed an executive order instructing the Department of Homeland Security to eliminate parole programmes. In March, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem officially announced the termination of the CHNV humanitarian parole.