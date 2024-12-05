  • Menu
Macron approves resignation of Barnier government

Macron approves resignation of Barnier government
French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday approved the resignation of the government led by Prime Minister Michel Barnier, previously ousted in a parliamentary vote of no confidence.

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday approved the resignation of the government led by Prime Minister Michel Barnier, previously ousted in a parliamentary vote of no confidence.

While waiting for a new government to be formed, Macron asked Barnier to lead a caretaker government to handle current affairs, said the Elysee in a press release, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The Prime Minister today submitted the resignation of his government to the President of the Republic who took note of it," said the release.

