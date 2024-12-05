Live
- BGT 2024-25: I was so pumped up when Virat Kohli got his 81st hundred, says Nitish Kumar Reddy
- Students Must Be Provided with Quality Meals - DEO Ramesh Kumar
- Vattem Pump Motors Dry Run Successfully Completed
- PKL: Dabang Delhi KC, UP Yoddhas put on a fantastic performance in thrilling tie
- Travel trade associations hail Rajasthan Tourism Unit Policy 2024
- CAT directs Delhi Police to induct candidate acquitted in false cases as Constable
- Meghalaya CM launches campaign to increase aesthetic appeal of cities
- Eknath Shinde faces challenge to adjust to Dy CM’s role after projecting himself as common man’s CM
- CJI competent to receive complaints against SC judges and CJs of High Courts: Centre
- Can You Lose Weight Without Working Out Like Himanshi Khurana? Experts Weigh In
Just In
Macron approves resignation of Barnier government
Highlights
French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday approved the resignation of the government led by Prime Minister Michel Barnier, previously ousted in a parliamentary vote of no confidence.
Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday approved the resignation of the government led by Prime Minister Michel Barnier, previously ousted in a parliamentary vote of no confidence.
While waiting for a new government to be formed, Macron asked Barnier to lead a caretaker government to handle current affairs, said the Elysee in a press release, Xinhua news agency reported.
"The Prime Minister today submitted the resignation of his government to the President of the Republic who took note of it," said the release.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS