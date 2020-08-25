Majority of Australians back int'l flights ban: Poll

Canberra: A majority of Australians support the ongoing ban on all international flights and compulsory tracking of Covid-19 patients to prevent the spread of the virus, a poll revealed on Tuesday.

The Guardian Australia poll comprised responses from more than 1,000 Australians on the country's ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency.

It found that 65 per cent of respondents were in favour of closing Australia's borders to all international travellers and returning citizens.

The borders have been closed to international travellers since March, but 4,000 citizens and residents are still able to return to the country per week.

The poll also found that 60 per cent of respondents support compulsory tracking bracelets for Australians diagnosed with Covid-19 to ensure they self-isolate.

More than 50 per cent said patients should quarantine in dedicated facilities after testing positive rather than in their own homes.

As of Tuesday, Australia has reported a total 25,053 confirmed cases, with the inclusion of 151 new infections.

Of the new cases, Victoria, the worst-hit state, confirmed 148 and New South Wales reported three.

Another eight people died in Victoria between Monday and Tuesday -- seven of which were linked to aged care facilities, taking the national death toll to 525.

The Guardian poll found that more than 70 per cent of respondents agreed that authorities failed to prepare an adequate strategy to deal with Covid-19 outbreaks in aged care facilities.

Seventy-one per cent agreed with the statement: "Hygiene and care standards in private care homes are poor which have contributed to the spread of Covid-19."

Despite the grim situation, 61 per cent were positive about Prime Minister Scott Morrison's handling of the crisis.