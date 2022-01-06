Man Abducted From China Met His Family After 30 Years

Li Jingwei, met his family after several decades who was abducted by a child-trafficking gang when he was four years old was reunited with his family. He got the opportunity while succeeding in presenting a map of his home town created from memory more than 30 years later.

The man from the Chinese province of Yunnan, wrote online that he had been lonely since he was a child and had undergone many nights of yearning. Mr Li posted a video on the Douyin app, which is known outside China as TikTok, in December after learning that other abducted children had been reunited with family.

His map was linked to a small community and a widow whose son had vanished, according to authorities. Although Mr Li's inability to recall the name of his hometown or the road on which he was born, the connection was made. On New Year's Day, he and his mother were reunited after DNA tests.

He said that including the house in my painting, which is still the same now, except that it is uninhabited which is still the same now, except that it is unoccupied. Mr Li was kidnapped in 1989 and transferred to a family in Lankao, 1,000 kilometres away from his relatives. He started drawing pictures on the ground with a stick almost immediately, which helped him remember where he was born.

He remembered some of his family's features as well. He claims that his "face, eyes, and forehead" are similar to his father's.

Mr Li said he was kidnapped by a man with a bald head when asked about the incident. He was familiar with him and had no defence against him. Later, he said, a couple in their 40s purchased him new clothes and took him on a day and a night train excursion before giving him over to an adoptive family who treated him nicely. They instilled in me the values of being a human when He was a child, ensuring that I could study hard and develop into a future talent.

Mr Li stated that his birth father is lost, but that he has a younger sibling living with him. There is also another member of the family who was kidnapped as a child.