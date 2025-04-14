Man Arrested for Arson Attack on Pennsylvania Governor's Residence

A man has been arrested in connection with a fire that severely damaged the Pennsylvania Governor's official residence in Harrisburg early Sunday morning. Authorities say 38-year-old Cody Balmer broke into the residence of Governor Josh Shapiro, starting a fire while the Shapiro family slept inside. The fire caused significant damage but miraculously, no one was injured.

Shapiro, his wife Lori, their four children, and guests were forced to evacuate the residence when the blaze broke out. The fire occurred just hours after the governor and his family hosted a Passover dinner at the residence.

Incident Details and Arrest

Balmer turned himself in to authorities on Monday after confessing to the crime. He is facing charges including attempted murder, aggravated arson, and terrorism. According to an affidavit, Balmer said he harbored anger toward Shapiro and had planned to harm him. He allegedly used Molotov cocktails made from gasoline and beer bottles to ignite the fire.

The fire started around 2 a.m. after Balmer scaled the property’s fence, broke windows with a hammer, and threw the homemade incendiary devices into the residence. He fled the scene after causing extensive damage. State police and emergency responders arrived swiftly to extinguish the flames and safely evacuate the family.

Suspect’s Motive and Past Record

Balmer later admitted to harboring hatred toward Governor Shapiro. In a chilling statement to police, he revealed he would have attacked Shapiro with a hammer if confronted. Balmer also claimed to have been aware that the family was home at the time of the attack.

The suspect, who has a criminal history, was set to appear in court for a separate case related to an assault charge from 2023. He also pleaded guilty to forgery and theft in 2016. Federal authorities are now involved in the investigation, with the FBI’s Philadelphia office assisting the state police.

Damage to Historic Residence

The fire caused extensive damage to the 29,000-square-foot Governor’s Residence, a Georgian-style building located on the banks of the Susquehanna River. The first floor, home to numerous art exhibits, was badly scorched, with walls, ceilings, and furniture destroyed. Photographs of the aftermath show remnants of the previous evening’s Passover dinner.

Shapiro Speaks Out

Governor Shapiro condemned the violence, calling it an attack not just on his family but on the people of Pennsylvania. In a heartfelt press conference, Shapiro emphasized the need for unity and condemned political violence. He expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from both political leaders and the public.

"This type of violence is not OK," Shapiro said, his voice emotional. "We have to be better than this. If this individual was trying to deter me from doing my job as your governor, rest assured, I will work even harder."

The governor, who is a proud member of the Jewish faith, also addressed the emotional toll of the attack, particularly given the timing of the fire after his family’s Passover Seder. “We will continue to celebrate our faith proudly,” he declared.