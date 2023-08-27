Man, daughter killed due to landslide Bangladesh

Dhaka: A man and his daughter were killed in a devastating landslide triggered by heavy rains in Bangladesh's seaport city Chattogram on Sunday morning.

"Md Sohel, 35, and his seven-month-old daughter, Bibi Jannat, died in the landslide triggered by heavy rains in Chattogram city," Abdullah Harun Pasha, a senior official of the Chattogram Divisional Fire Service said.

Rescue efforts were ended, with scores of workers and volunteers deployed to the site to search for the missing individuals who live in houses with thatched roofs at the foot of the hill, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the official.

Bangladesh's seaport city has experienced persistent downpours and flash floods in the hills since the beginning of this month, causing flooding in parts of the Chattogram.

The latest phase of rainfall in the city began on Wednesday lashing Chattogram for five days prior to the incident, as indicated by weather tracking data.

Authorities earlier this month evacuated people from the hills at risk of landslides after a hill collapsed on a microbus.