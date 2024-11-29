Mexico's president urges Trump to rethink Cuba trade embargo, Venezuela sanctions

Mexico City: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has urged US President-elect Donald Trump to rethink his country's trade embargo against Cuba and sanctions policy against Venezuela, arguing that the punitive measures have a direct impact on citizens and fuel mass migration.

At her regular press conference, Sheinbaum said she made the request when she spoke with Trump on the phone on Wednesday, with immigration being a main topic, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Mexican president made several proposals, including "ending the blockades against Cuba and Venezuela" because they cause the people to suffer and cause phenomena like migration.

She recommended the strategy Mexico's government used to tackle mass migration, saying it has led to a decline in migrants heading north.

The comprehensive strategy aims to address the root causes of migration, such as a lack of jobs and opportunities at home, by investing in development programs in countries such as El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, said Sheinbaum.

The phone call came a day after Sheinbaum sent a letter to Trump, responding to his threats to impose a 25-per cent tariff on Mexican imports and carry out mass deportations of undocumented migrants once he takes office in January 2025.