Middle East Conflict Live: Iran Launches Missiles; Blasts Heard in Key Israeli Cities
Millions of Israelis across the country huddled for shelter as sirens sounded following a missile launch from Iran, said the IDF.
Iran Israel war live continued to pound each other as the conflict between the two countries, one of the biggest to date, enters day seven. With further escalation looming, Israel warned people to evacuate the area around Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor and a number of drones launched by Iran were intercepted by Israel.
According to Bloomberg, senior officials in the United States are making preparations in anticipation of a possible Jerusalem missile attack in the coming days.
The Khamenei war statement comes after US President Donald Trump weighed on Wednesday whether to enter the conflict to aid Israel or not, with no certainty yet on the US’ involvement.
“I may do it, I may not do it…I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do,” said Trump to reporters at the White House.
He explained, “I’ve a clear sense of direction, but I believe in making final opinions as late as possible to regard for evolving conditions, particularly in times of war.”
Some senior European diplomats will hold nuclear talks with Iran on Friday, reported Associated Press citing an European official familiar with the matter, but the United States was not planning to join the talks.
An offer of mediation between Tel Aviv explosions has also come from Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said that Russia could help broker a settlement between the two countries that allows for Iran to pursue a peaceful atomic program but also to blunt Israel’s security concerns. Russia’s proposal has been formally communicated by Putin to Israel, Iran, and the U.S.
Iran fires missiles Israel reaffirmed that it does not and would never seek nuclear weapons, the reason Israel cited to justify its attack that targeted several military and nuclear sites in Iran.
Israel justified its actions by saying that Iran was very close to building nuclear weapons that threatened Israel’s security.
US President Donald Trump also said that he does not want Iran to have nuclear weapons, a sentiment echoed by the G7 leaders hosted in Canada.