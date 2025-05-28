Miss World 2025 Finalists Announced: 40 Contestants Gear Up for the Crown in Hyderabad

The countdown to the Miss World 2025 finals has begun. The 40 contestants who reached the quarterfinals will compete for the Miss World crown in the final round. So far, one contestant each from the Sports Challenge and Talent Challenge, four from the Head-to-Head Challenge, four from the Top Model competition, and four from the Beauty with a Purpose category—a total of 14 winners—have fast-tracked their way into the quarterfinals.

The organizers stated that the remaining 26 contestants will be selected by judges from the Americas-Caribbean, Africa, Europe, and Asia-Oceania continents. Indonesia and Wales emerged as winners in two competitions. So far, only 12 spots in the top 40 have been finalized, meaning 28 more contestants still need to be selected.

Ten contestants from each continent will also be chosen for the top 40. In the next round, the top 20 will be selected—five from each continent. Before the finale, the top 8 will be chosen, with two from each continent. Finally, only one contestant from each continent—four in total—will remain to compete for the crown. Among them, one will be crowned the winner, and the other three will be named the first, second, and third runners-up.

An estimated 3,500 guests are expected to attend the event. Arrangements are being made for the final competition, scheduled for the 31st, at the newly built fourth hall at Hyderabad Hitex. The Cyber Police, Traffic Department, Tourism Department, and event organizers have reviewed the arrangements. Police sources stated that security measures are being put in place, expecting the full capacity of 3,500 guests.

The final celebrations will begin in the evening, with the final competitions running from 10 pm to midnight.



