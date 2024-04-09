Mixed results for Putin predicted in Krodhi

V Putin- president of Russia - 7 October 1950 9:30 AM at 9:30am in Petersburg, Russia, Russia. His birth star Kritika, fourth Charan. Zodiac sign Taurus ascendant Libra. Lagna tells about a person’s structure, determination, character, and longevity.

Lagna lord Venus is in Lagna (Moola trikona) hence, native will be very strong. He will take hasty decisions. He will not care anybody. Due to Malavya Maha Maha Purusha yoga he is continuing as president for many years. He will lead luxurious life.

From 25, 11. 2022 to 25.11.2039, native will run mercury major period. For libra ascendant mercury is ninth and 12th Lord. Hence from 25.11.2022 to 22.04.2025, native will run mercury major period by Mercury sub period. During this period only, War took place between Russia and Ukraine. So many innocent people and soldiers lost their lives. Huge property loss for both countries.

From 22.04.2025 to 19.04.2026, native will run mercury major period by Ketu sub-period. During this period Putin will get critical health problems. From moon sign, major planet, Saturn and Jupiter are in unfavourable position . Hence, 2024 native will get mixed results.