Live
- PM Modi accuses Congress of being anti-Ram, insulting 'Shakti'
- BJP poised for 325 to 350 seats in Lok Sabha elections
- Amit Shah poised to become Minister again
- Will it be thumps-Up for Trump?
- Hidden Lesson of Ugadi
- Krodhi- A year of mixed results. Challenging time for Govt
- Celebrate Ugadi-2024 to burn your Ego and jealousy
- Ugadi 2024 Recipes: 6 Traditional Dishes to Welcome the New Year
- Irked BRS leaders complain to EC against RaGa’s remarks on KCR
- HMWSSB ratchets up efforts to ensure emergency water pumping sans hitches
Just In
Mixed results for Putin predicted in Krodhi
V Putin- president of Russia - 7 October 1950 9:30 AM at 9:30am in Petersburg, Russia, Russia. His birth star Kritika, fourth Charan. Zodiac sign Taurus ascendant Libra. Lagna tells about a person’s structure, determination, character, and longevity.
Lagna lord Venus is in Lagna (Moola trikona) hence, native will be very strong. He will take hasty decisions. He will not care anybody. Due to Malavya Maha Maha Purusha yoga he is continuing as president for many years. He will lead luxurious life.
From 25, 11. 2022 to 25.11.2039, native will run mercury major period. For libra ascendant mercury is ninth and 12th Lord. Hence from 25.11.2022 to 22.04.2025, native will run mercury major period by Mercury sub period. During this period only, War took place between Russia and Ukraine. So many innocent people and soldiers lost their lives. Huge property loss for both countries.
From 22.04.2025 to 19.04.2026, native will run mercury major period by Ketu sub-period. During this period Putin will get critical health problems. From moon sign, major planet, Saturn and Jupiter are in unfavourable position . Hence, 2024 native will get mixed results.