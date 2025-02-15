Modi, Trump agree to strengthen N-deal

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have agreed to move forward on building US-designed nuclear reactors in India as part of the India-US civil nuclear deal signed 16 years ago.

During their meeting at the White House on Thursday, both leaders discussed ways to boost energy cooperation between the two countries. The civil nuclear agreement has played an important role in strengthening India’s relationship with the US, especially in the high technology and defence sectors.

“Both leaders are committed to fully implementing the US-India 123 Civil Nuclear Agreement by working together to build US-designed nuclear reactors in India, focusing on local production and possible technology transfer,” said a joint statement.

To move this project forward, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Union Budget that the government will amend India’s nuclear liability law and the Atomic Energy Act.

Right now, India’s Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act (CLNDA), 2010 has certain rules that make it difficult for foreign companies to invest in nuclear projects. Both India and the US welcomed the decision to amend these laws, as it will help clear hurdles in nuclear cooperation.