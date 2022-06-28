Modi underscores India's efforts on clean energy

Elmau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on rich nations comprising the G7 grouping to support India's efforts towards meeting its climate commitments.

Addressing a G7 session on 'investing in a better future: climate, energy, health', Modi said, "India's dedication to climate commitments evident from its performance."

Modi, who is in Germany on a two-day visit from Sunday for the summit of the G7, said, "There's a misconception that poor countries... cause more damage to environment. But India's history of over 1,000 years completely refutes this view. Ancient India has seen a time of immense prosperity." "We hope rich countries of G7 will support India's efforts. A huge market for clean energy technologies is emerging in India."

"India has world's first fully solar power operated airport; India's huge railway system will become net zero in this decade…. We achieved target of 40 per cent energy capacity from non-fossil sources nine years before time," the PM said.

Modi is attending the G7 summit held in the Alpine castle of Schloss Elmau in southern Germany following an invitation by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.