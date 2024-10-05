Mongolia observes National Autumn Tree Planting Days

Ulan Bator: Mongolians nationwide on Saturday kicked off the National Autumn Tree Planting Days, the country's largest event dedicated to planting trees and environmental conservation.

As part of the National Autumn Tree Planting Days, Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh planted trees in the Green Wall Park located in the Songinokhairkhan district of Ulan Bator, the capital of the country, according to the presidential office.

In 2021, Mongolia launched a nationwide tree-planting campaign called 'Billion Trees'. Khurelsukh told the United Nations General Assembly that the campaign aims to plant at least one billion trees by 2030 to combat desertification, Xinhua news agency reported.

The President noted on Saturday that since the inception of the national movement, the country's forestry sector has experienced a revival, leading to a significant increase in tree-planting activities across Mongolia.

The autumn tree planting days are expected to last until October 26.

Mongolia has a total land area of over 1.5 million square km and only around 8 per cent has been covered by forests so far.

Almost 77 per cent of the country's territory has been struck by desertification and land degradation, according to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

Since 2010, the Asian country has marked National Tree Planting Days twice a year, in May and October, to raise awareness about the importance of trees, improve air quality, and combat climate change.



