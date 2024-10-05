Multiple attacks in Syria result in casualties

Damascus : A series of attacks across various locations in Syria on Saturday resulted in at least one death and three injuries.



Syrian state television reported that the country's air defences were activated to intercept "hostile targets" over western Homs, a region often targeted by Israeli strikes and drone attacks from rebels positioned in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, also reported anti-aircraft fire near the Military Academy in Homs and in the surrounding countryside of western Homs.

In a separate incident, a drone strike reportedly targeted a vehicle near the al-Aminiyah area on the outskirts of Homs, killing one Syrian soldier and injuring three others, according to the observatory.

Among the wounded, two were identified as non-Syrian nationals, with one believed to be a high-ranking commander of a pro-Iran militia, Xinhua news agency reported.

Additionally, another drone strike occurred along the Syria-Iraq border, with no further details available, according to the observatory.

The attacks come amid heightened tensions in the region, as Israel ramped up its strikes against Syria as part of its regional confrontation with Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah.