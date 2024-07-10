  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Musk again rakes up EVM issue

Musk again rakes up EVM issue
x
Highlights

San Francisco: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday again raked up the electronic voting machine (EVM) issue before the US presidential elections...

San Francisco: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday again raked up the electronic voting machine (EVM) issue before the US presidential elections in November, vouching for paper ballots and in-person voting mechanisms.

In a post on X social media platform, the tech billionaire said, “EVMs and anything mailed in is too risky”. “We should mandate paper ballots and in-person voting only,” said the X owner, displaying some US-based news stories about EVMs.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X