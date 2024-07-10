Musk again rakes up EVM issue

San Francisco: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday again raked up the electronic voting machine (EVM) issue before the US presidential elections in November, vouching for paper ballots and in-person voting mechanisms.

In a post on X social media platform, the tech billionaire said, “EVMs and anything mailed in is too risky”. “We should mandate paper ballots and in-person voting only,” said the X owner, displaying some US-based news stories about EVMs.

