Myanmar's Shwedagon Pagoda attracts over 3.6 million visitors in first six months of 2024

Yangon: The Shwedagon Pagoda, also known as the 'Golden Pagoda' in Myanmar, attracted over 3.6 million visitors in the first six months of 2024, U Boe Thin, a member of the Shwedagon Pagoda Board of Trustees told Xinhua on Wednesday.

Among those visitors, over 36,000 were from foreign countries, he added.

During this period, countries with the most visits to the pagoda are China, Thailand, and Vietnam, he said.

The entrance fee for foreigners is 20,000 kyats (about 9.5 U.S. dollars) per person, he told Xinhua news agency.

The visiting hour to the Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon is set from 4 am to 10 pm local time, starting from June 21 this year, according to the Shwedagon Pagoda Board of Trustees.