Nepal: Death toll from floods, landslides hits 148
A total of 148 people have been confirmed dead in monsoon rain-induced landslides and floods in Nepal by Sunday afternoon, police said.
The disasters have left 101 injured and 55 others missing, Nepal police said in a statement, noting 3,661 victims have been rescued so far, reports Xinhua news agency.
Thirty-five bodies have been recovered from three passenger buses buried in a landslide in Jyaple Khola of Dhading district in central Nepal, Nawaraj Adhikari, spokesperson for District Police Range Kathmandu, told Xinhua.
"Different security teams have been mobilised for the search, rescue and clearing of the blocked highways," the Home Ministry said in a statement.
Most of the major highways across the country have remained obstructed due to landslides and floods caused by incessant rainfalls from Friday till Saturday, leaving hundreds of people stranded, police said.
Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Urban Development Prakash Man Singh was chairing an all-party meeting to seek support for the rescue and relief efforts.