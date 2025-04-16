New York City declares April 14 as Ambedkar Day

New York: Mayor Eric Adams has proclaimed April 14 this year as Dr B R Ambedkar Day in New York City, with its 8.5 million residents celebrating the day, a top official in the mayor's office said. Deputy Commissioner for the New York City Mayor's Office for International Affairs Dilip Chauhan made the announcement here. Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Ramdas Athawale, who delivered a keynote address at a special event organised at the UN headquarters on Monday to commemorate Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary, was also present on the occasion.

“A historic moment at the UN Headquarters in New York as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary is officially proclaimed by the NYC Mayor's Office. My heartfelt thanks to Mayor @NYCMayor and Deputy Commissioner Dilip Chauhan for honouring Babasaheb's global legacy of justice and equality,” Athawale posted on X along with photos and a video.