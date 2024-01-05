Live
- More than 6 in 10 Indians worried about data being shared with 3rd parties
- From Cinnamon to Ginger: 5 Spices to Boost Your Metabolism
- Congress women's wing conducts door-to-door to study on problems faced in division 22
- Cong govt oppressing Kar Sevaks in Karnataka: Kumaraswamy
- OpenAI's News Licensing Deals Range from $1-5 Million Annually
- SCR announces few more trains through Telugu states during Sankranti
- YSR Pension Kanuka Pension Week held Hindupur
- US Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' immigration law
- Nabhi Sutra eyes Rs 7 crore revenue from Ayurvedic personal care goods
- Wild elephant trampled to death a worker in Hassan; Villagers staged protest
Just In
New Zealand beach safe for swimming after contamination concerns
A popular beach in New Zealand's Queenstown has been deemed safe for swimming after wastewater contamination concerns, an official statement said on Friday.
Wellington: A popular beach in New Zealand's Queenstown has been deemed safe for swimming after wastewater contamination concerns, an official statement said on Friday.
Results from testing of water quality at Sunshine Bay in Queenstown have come back negative regarding contamination, after a wastewater overflow at the bottom of Arawata Terrace was reported to Queenstown Lakes District Council on Monday, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.
The area remains safe for swimming and other recreational activities, said Simon Mason, the council's infrastructure operations manager.
The wastewater overflow was caused by an overflowing manhole blocked by tree roots, according to the council.
Queenstown in New Zealand's South Island is renowned for adventure sports and its beautiful sceneries.