Live
- CM Siddaramaiah Launches Door-to-Door Health Service Initiative
- Cong should close office in UP and merge itself with SP: Pramod Krishnam
- Real Estate Scam in Hyderabad: Square and Yards Firm Involved in Major Fraud
- Wanaparthy SP calls youth to stay away from bad habits
- Training on High-Density Cotton Farming in Nagar Kurnool
- Cyber Crime DSP Giri Kumar Raises Awareness on Cyber Crimes
- BC Commission Chairman’s Visit on November 8 - Collector Badavath Santosh
- Jogulamba Gadwal Police Conducts Open House to Raise Awareness Among Students on Policing and Public Safety
- Leprosy Can Be Completely Cured If Detected in the Early Stage
- District Collector Calls for Expedited Resolution of LRS Applications After Field Inspection in Erravalli
Just In
Nigerian President reshuffles Cabinet
Highlights
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has reshuffled the Cabinet, sacking five ministers and appointing new ones.
Abuja: Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has reshuffled the Cabinet, sacking five ministers and appointing new ones.
On Wednesday, the ministers of education, tourism, youth development and women's affairs as well as the minister of state, housing and urban development were sacked, Bayo Onanuga, a senior spokesman for the President, told reporters after a Cabinet meeting, Xinhua reported.
Tinubu appointed new ministers and shifted some officials from one ministry to another, which are subject to confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS