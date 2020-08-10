No new COVID-19 case reported in New Zealand for 5th day

Wellington: For the fifth consecutive day, there was not a single new COVID-19 case in New Zealand on Monday, while the number of active infections in the country stood at 21, all in managed isolation and quarantine facilities, according to the Ministry of Health.

It has been 101 days since the last case of COVID-19 was transmitted locally from an unknown source, reports Xinhua news agency.

Two additional cases are reported as having recovered, so there are now 21 active cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation facilities, said a ministry statement.

New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 remains at 1,219, it said, adding th ere is no one currently requiring hospital-level care for the deadly virus.

"We've now passed 100 days without community transmission, but testing remains one of the best ways to ensure there's no undetected community transmission in New Zealand. We need everyone to play their part in that," the statement said.

"While COVID-19 continues around the world, New Zealand cannot be complacent," it said, adding, that "every New Zealander needs to be prepared for the virus to re-emerge".

The Ministry continues to recommend households add masks to their earthquake emergency kits, as part of New Zealand's ongoing response to COVID-19, and assures the public "there will sufficient masks for everyone". The nationwide COVID-19 death toll currently stands at 22.