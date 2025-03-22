North Korean leader vows to 'invariably' support Russia's war against Ukraine

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reaffirmed his willingness to "invariably" support Russia's war against Ukraine during his meeting with a top Russian security official, Pyongyang's state media reported on Saturday.

Kim held "important and useful" discussions with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu in Pyongyang the previous day. The former Russian defence minister arrived in North Korea hours before the talks.

At the meeting, both sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues related to defending the security interests of the two countries as well as regional and global issues, while confirming their consensus on such issues, reports Yonhap quoting the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Kim also said it is "the steadfast option and resolute will of the DPRK government to invariably support Russia in the struggle for defending the national sovereignty, territorial integrity and security interests in the future," the report said.

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.

Shoigu presented an "important signed letter" from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kim, the KCNA said, without disclosing details.

Experts speculated that Shoigu probably travelled to the North to explain Russia's stance on a ceasefire in the Ukraine war and what it would provide to Pyongyang in return for the North's troop deployment to Russia.

During phone talks this week, Putin agreed with US President Donald Trump to temporarily halt strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure in a partial ceasefire in the war.

Shoigu's trip also came amid speculation that Kim may travel to Russia, possibly in May on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Russia's Victory Day. Putin invited Kim to visit Moscow during his trip to Pyongyang last June for bilateral summit talks.