One killed, 4 injured in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast

Kyiv: One person was killed and four others injured in Russian shelling in Donetsk Oblast in Ukraine on Wednesday.

The Russian forces struck a two-storey hotel in Bakhmut, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration said.

The hotel has been partially destroyed, Pavlo was quoted as saying by Ukrainska Pravda.

A man was rescued from the rubble during search and rescue operations and hospitalised.

The State Emergency Services (SES) said that acoustic contact is being maintained with the injured, and the "body of the deceased can be seen".

Work on clearing the rubble continues, the SES added.