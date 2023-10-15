Operation Ajay: 2nd batch of Indians on way

Jerusalem: The second batch of 235 Indian nationals, including two infants, wishing to leave Israel were safely evacuated on Friday, a day after 212 Indians were flown out amid the country’s raging conflict with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.



India launched ‘Operation Ajay’ on Thursday to facilitate the return of those who wish to return home following the brazen attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants from Gaza on October 7, triggering fresh tension in the volatile region. The flight took off at 11.02 pm local time. The evacuation of Indian nationals will continue tomorrow as well, they said. “The Embassy has emailed the next lot of registered Indian citizens for the special flight today.