Out-of-control wildfire in Spain continues to rage

An out-of-control wildfire continues to rage in northwest Spain, destroying more than 19,000 hectares of land, amid an intense heatwave, according to authorities.

The regional government of Castile and Leon said the fire in the Sierra de la Culebra, a Spanish nature reserve, has caused the evacuation of 11 villages, reports Xinhua news agency.

Hundreds of firefighters and emergency personnel, as well as 40 fire engines, 20 helicopters and four aircraft, have been dispatched to fight the blaze, which was sparked by a lightning strike on June 15.

The fire still "had two fronts which are very active", Angel Manuel Sanchez, an official of Castile and Leon's fire brigade, told the local media.

Spain has endured a week of an unusually early heatwave, as temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius were recorded in many cities and areas throughout the past few days.

The heat is expected to begin to ease on Sunday.