Over 100 injured as train derails in Russia's Volgograd

Moscow: Over 100 people were injured as a passenger train with 800 plus people on board derailed after colliding with a truck in Russia’s southern Volgograd region on Monday, officials said. However, no fatalities were reported.



The 20-carriage train was en route from Kazan in Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan to the resort city of Adler near Sochi when the incident occurred at around 12.30 p.m. local time, RT reported.

Nine carriages derailed, Volgograd Region Governor Andrey Bocharov said in a statement. Some 813 passengers were on the train, he added.

According to multiple media reports, at least 110 passengers sustained injuries and around 16 have been hospitalised. There have been no reports of any deaths.

The truck driver survived but is reported to have sustained injuries to his head and legs.

A criminal investigation into the incident has been launched, RT reported.