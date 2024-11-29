Live
Over 400,000 affected by inclement weather in Sri Lanka
Over 400,000 Sri Lankans have been affected by inclement weather, according to the Disaster Management Center (DMC).
Pradeep Kodippili, director of the DMC, said 401,707 individuals across Sri Lanka have been affected by severe weather conditions, adding that 12 people were dead while two others were missing, Xinhua news agency reported.
To assist those affected, members of armed forces and police were deployed in 210 teams equipped with 239 boats, he said.
Sri Lanka has been hit by heavy rains in the past few days due to a depression in the Bay of Bengal which has now developed into a cyclone.
Rains were to subside from Saturday, according to Sri Lanka's meteorological department.
