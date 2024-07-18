  • Menu
Over 5,000 kg of controlled chemicals seized in Myanmar

Yangon: Myanmar authorities have seized 5,250 kg of sodium cyanide in Kachin state of northern Myanmar, according to the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the country's anti-narcotics police searched a 12-wheeled vehicle in Mohnyin township of Kachin state on July 14, and confiscated the controlled substances, the CCDAC said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The seized controlled chemicals are worth approximately 68.25 million kyats (about $32,500), it said.

The CCDAC informed that a total of seven suspects, including four onboard the vehicle and three others in Myitkyina township, were arrested for the case.

They were charged under the country's Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law.

Additional investigation is currently in progress.

Further details are awaited.

