Live
- Over 700 killed in SL road accidents in 1st 4 months of 2023
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover display to get optimised Google apps: Report
- I agree with Rohit Sharma, WTC final should be a three-match series: Brad Hogg
- AP EAPCET 2023 results likely to be released tomorrow
- How to share WhatsApp video call screen on Windows
- 5.4-magnitude quake jolts Delhi-NCR
- Congress slams Centre over alleged data breach of Covid vaccine beneficiaries
- Southwest Monsoon spreads into other places in AP, rains likely in parts of state
- Rajamouli turns into actor; B-town filmmaker directs him
- NH-44 Between Delhi And Chandigarh Is Closed As Farmers Continue Their Sit-In
Over 700 killed in SL road accidents in 1st 4 months of 2023
Highlights
Over 700 people were killed in road accidents in Sri Lanka during the first four months of this year, the police said on Tuesday.
Colombo: Over 700 people were killed in road accidents in Sri Lanka during the first four months of this year, the police said on Tuesday.
Police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa told the media that a total of 8,202 accidents occurred during the given period, reports Xinhua news agency
Out of these incidents, 2,799 involved motorbikes, while another 1,399 involved three-wheelers, the spokesman noted.
Thalduwa said that 220 motorcyclists, 102 passengers and 179 pedestrians were among the fatalities, advising drivers to be careful to avoid accidents.
Some 19,740 road accidents were reported in Sri Lanka in 2022, killing 2,485 people, according to the police.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS