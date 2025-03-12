Pak passenger train hijacked

Islamabad: A passenger train in Pakistan carrying around 500 people was hijacked by insurgents in country’s restive Balochistan province on Tuesday.

The Balochistan Liberation Army that claimed the attack -- insurgents opened fire on the Jaffar Express -- said that it had taken 182 hostages, adding that 11 Pakistani military personnel had been killed. The separatist group also threatened to execute all hostages if security forces didn’t retreat. Local media reported government officials confirming that the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express was attacked after it began its journey from Quetta in Balochistan and that attempts were on to establish contact with the people on board.

The militants, in a statement, claimed to have taken control of the train after derailing it following an intense shoot-out at a remote location. The Baloch officials or the railways are yet to confirm the casualties and the status of the hostages.

Pakistani security forces have reached the site, and a massive counter-operation is underway, reportedly involving aerial bombing. However, the militants claimed to have completely repelled the army's ground offensive, forcing them to retreat.

"Baloch Liberation Army commanders have completely repulsed the ground operation of the occupying army after capturing the Jaffar Express. After fierce clashes, Pakistani ground troops were forced to retreat. However, the bombing by Pakistani helicopters and drones is still ongoing," the militants said. According to the railway officials, no contact has been established with the 450 passengers and staff aboard the 9-coach of the train. Initial reports said multiple travellers were wounded in the attack.

The Pakistan Army has also rushed a relief train with reinforcements of Pakistani soldiers and doctors to the incident spot, according to sources. Ambulances were also dispatched, but access to the site was not easy due to the mountainous and rugged terrain.