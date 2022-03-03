  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > International

Pak students use tricolour to cross Ukraine border

Pak students use tricolour to cross Ukraine border
x

Pak students use tricolour to cross Ukraine border

Highlights

India's national tricolour came to the rescue of not only stranded Indians but also those hailing from Pakistan and Turkey to cross into the neighbouring countries of Ukraine.

India's national tricolour came to the rescue of not only stranded Indians but also those hailing from Pakistan and Turkey to cross into the neighbouring countries of Ukraine.

The Indian students who arrived in the city of Bucharest in Romania from Ukraine said that the national flag helped them as well as some Pakistani and Turkish students in safely crossing the various checkpoints in the war-torn country.

The Indian students arrived in the Romanian city to catch the special evacuation flights being operated under 'Operation Ganga' from the neighbouring countries of Ukraine.

"We were told in Ukraine that being Indians and carrying Indian flag, we won't have any problems," said a medical student who arrived from Odesa in Southern Ukraine.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X