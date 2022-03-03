Pak students use tricolour to cross Ukraine border

India's national tricolour came to the rescue of not only stranded Indians but also those hailing from Pakistan and Turkey to cross into the neighbouring countries of Ukraine.

The Indian students who arrived in the city of Bucharest in Romania from Ukraine said that the national flag helped them as well as some Pakistani and Turkish students in safely crossing the various checkpoints in the war-torn country.

The Indian students arrived in the Romanian city to catch the special evacuation flights being operated under 'Operation Ganga' from the neighbouring countries of Ukraine.

"We were told in Ukraine that being Indians and carrying Indian flag, we won't have any problems," said a medical student who arrived from Odesa in Southern Ukraine.