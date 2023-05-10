Pakistan Army to be deployed in Punjab, KP provinces amid agitation

Islamabad: As political tensions continue to escalate following the dramatic arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial authorities have also called in army troops to control the situation on the ground following the suit of the Punjab province government, local media reported.

The Ministry of Interior has approved the Punjab province government's request for assistance by sanctioning ten companies of troops, saying: "The army would be working alongside district administration to restore law, order and peace".

In a separate statement, Punjab provincial police said action had been taken against those attacking government property, police force and law enforcement agencies in the province, Geo News reported.

"Miscreants involved in violent acts, vandalism, damage to public and private property throughout the province have been arrested," the notification said, adding that they had "seriously injured" more than 130 police officers and law enforcement personnel during the violent operations.

The spokesperson then shared: "Police teams have arrested 945 law breakers and miscreants from across the province."

The Punjab police spokesperson said: "More than 25 vehicles of the police and government agencies were destroyed and burnt."

Protesters had attacked more than 14 government buildings, looted and caused serious damage to government property, he shared, Geo News reported.

Furthermore, Punjab province Inspector General (IG) Dr Usman Anwar shared that strict legal action is being taken against those who challenge the writ of the state and the law.

He reaffirmed that those who injure citizens, police officers and personnel and damage property "will be brought to justice".

Following the violent protests, at least 30 people were arrested in Peshawar, police confirmed, adding that cases had been registered against the alleged miscreants, Geo News reported.

According to the police, the cases are registered on charges of damaging public and private property, vehicles, metro buses and government ambulances.

Provisions of arson, stone pelting, vandalism and attacks on the police have also been registered.

Identification of rioters and arsonists from CCTV footage and other sources is underway, the police said.

Reacting to the news, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi slammed the federal government and questioned: How did the army become available for deployment in Punjab, when earlier it was said it was "too busy" (to perform election duty)?

"We have serious concerns about threats to the life of chairman Imran Khan. Our leader is in the custody of those who threatened him. Secondly, till yesterday, the army was very busy and was not available for the elections, but what has happened that the army has been deployed in Punjab and KP today? The nation is not stupid," Qureshi tweeted, Geo News reported.