Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban on Indian Flights Amid Rising Conflict
In the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Pakistan has decided to extend its airspace ban on Indian flights for another month. This decision follows heightened conflict, including the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty by India.
Amidst escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Pakistan has closed its airspace to Indian flights. It is reported that Pakistan has decided to extend this closure for another month. Local media reports suggest that the Pakistani government is expected to make an official announcement regarding this ban in the next couple of days.
According to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) regulations, airspace restrictions cannot be imposed for more than one month at a time. The ban imposed by Pakistan last month is valid until May 23. It is now reported that Pakistan has decided to extend this ban for another month. Pakistan has previously imposed similar airspace restrictions on Indian flights, notably during the 1999 Kargil War and the 2019 Pulwama incident, amidst heightened tensions.
Following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, India began retaliatory actions against its neighboring country. As part of this, India suspended the Indus Water Treaty and ordered Pakistani nationals to leave the country immediately. Subsequently, India imposed airspace restrictions preventing Pakistani flights from flying over Indian airspace.