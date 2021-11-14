Pakistan issues visas to 3,000 Sikh pilgrims 

Islamabad: Pakistan has issued around 3,000 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims on the eve of the 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak from November 17-26, a statement from the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi said. During their stay in Pakistan, the statement said, the Sikh pilgrims would pay obeisance at different Gurdwaras including Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

"Visas to the Sikh pilgrims have been issued under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, which provides for the visit of 3,000 Sikh pilgrims from India for the birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak. Thousands of Sikh pilgrims residing in countries other than India would also be visiting Pakistan to attend the event," it added.

The statement said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken several initiatives for the facilitation of Sikh pilgrims including the historic opening of the visa-free Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in November 2019 on the occasion of the 550th Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.