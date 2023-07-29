Live
- Pakistan offers projects worth billions of dollars to Gulf countries for investment
- 2nd ODI: Rain stops play as India slump to 113/5 after West Indies elect to bowl
- 29 Constitution Bench matters currently pending before SC, Centre informs parliament
- Two students commit suicide after an intimate video clip went viral
- Heavy rainfall to continue over east, northeast, and east central India: IMD
- Afghanistan batter Sediqullah Atal smashes seven sixes in a 48-run over in Kabul Premier League
- Robust civil society important for functioning of democracy, says Rajnath Singh
- Nithin calls Sree Leela ‘Danger Pilla’
- ‘VS11’ title and first look to be out on July 31
- Pop these myths not your pimples!
Just In
Pakistan offers projects worth billions of dollars to Gulf countries for investment
2nd ODI: Rain stops play as India slump to 113/5 after West Indies elect to bowl
29 Constitution Bench matters currently pending before SC, Centre informs parliament
Two students commit suicide after an intimate video clip went viral
Heavy rainfall to continue over east, northeast, and east central India: IMD
Afghanistan batter Sediqullah Atal smashes seven sixes in a 48-run over in Kabul Premier League
Pakistan offers projects worth billions of dollars to Gulf countries for investment
Pakistan's new Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) -- a hybrid civil-military forum -- has approved 28 projects worth billions of dollars that would be offered to Gulf countries for investment, including the construction of Diamer-Bhasha dam and mining operations at Reko Diq in Balochistan's Chagai district, the media reported.
Islamabad: Pakistan's new Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) -- a hybrid civil-military forum -- has approved 28 projects worth billions of dollars that would be offered to Gulf countries for investment, including the construction of Diamer-Bhasha dam and mining operations at Reko Diq in Balochistan's Chagai district, the media reported.
The list of the approved projects suggests that if all the schemes are picked up by countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain, the quantum of investment under the SIFC banner can be greater than the $28 billion under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Express Tribune reported.
Initially, the approved schemes are in the food, agriculture, information technology, mines and minerals, petroleum and power sectors. They include cattle farms; the $10 billion Saudi Aramco refinery; explorations of copper and gold in Chagai; and the Thar Coal Rail connectivity scheme.
The Diamer-Bhasha dam has also been offered to China for investment under CPEC.
In order to give legal cover to the SIFC working, parliament this week had approved a host of amendments to the Pakistan Army Act and the Board of Investment (BOI) Ordinance, Express Tribune reported.
Amendments to the Election Act have also been introduced to ensure the continuity of work on these schemes during the tenure of the caretaker government.
These laws will provide fast track execution of the initially approved 28 multi-billion dollars' investment projects, besides ensuring immunity to the decision-makers from any kind of investigation by various anti-graft bodies, Express Tribune reported.