Live
- Agra man wins 5-year battle for Rs 440 from Railways
- Lebanese fire escalates as 17 Israelis injured on Sunday
- Odisha: Fire breaks out in two separate areas of Samhalpur, no casualties reported
- UP teen dies in explosion at his house
- WHO loses communication with contacts at Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital amid repeated attacks
- China renews alert for strong winds
- EU calls for 'pauses' in hostilities, humanitarian corridors in Gaza
- North Korea threat to be focus of Austin's security talks in Seoul
- Men's ODI World Cup: Team India records history, first team to go unbeaten in round- robin format
- Current vitamin D doses may not help patients achieve optimal levels
Just In
Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 11,180: Official
The Palestinian death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has climbed to 11,180 since the conflict started on October 7, an official has said.
Gaza: The Palestinian death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has climbed to 11,180 since the conflict started on October 7, an official has said.
Out of the total deaths, 4,609 were children and 3,100 were women, with more than 28,000 others injured, said Ismail Al-Thawabteh, Director of the Gaza government's media office, in a press conference at Shifa Medical Complex.
Al-Thawabteh added that 22 hospitals and 49 health centres have ceased operations in Gaza due to Israeli attacks and a shortage of fuel needed to operate power generators, Xinhua news agency reported.
He accused Israel of launching strikes on the intensive care unit, surgery building, and maternity ward of the Shifa Medical Complex, calling for an urgent global effort to halt the fighting in Gaza and to bring in all humanitarian supplies including fuel to the Gazan people.
The latest round of the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on October 7 when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, firing thousands of rockets and infiltrating the Israeli territory, while Israel responded with airstrikes, ground operations, and punitive measures that included a siege on the Gaza Strip.