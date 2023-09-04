Permanent memorial for Elizabeth II by 2026

  • Menu
London: The plans for a permanent memorial to the late Queen Elizabeth II will be unveiled by an independent body chaired by her former Private Secretary in 2026, the year that would have marked the monarch's 100th birthday, the UK government announced in London on Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8 last year before being laid to rest at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in a State Funeral on September 19.

As the one-year anniversary of her passing approaches this month, the Cabinet Office unveiled plans for a "fitting tribute" to be finalised by a new Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee to be chaired by Lord Robin Janvrin.

