Philippines: Super typhoon Krathon leaves two dead, affects 77,000

Just In
Manila: Philippine authorities reported on Tuesday that at least two people died and over 77,000 were affected in the wake of Super Typhoon Krathon that barreled across the Philippines over the weekend and early this week.
Provincial authorities said one died from electrocution in Cagayan province and one in Ilocos Sur province.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Krathon affected at least 77,249 people in three regions in the Philippines, Xinhua news agency reported.
Krathon, the 10th typhoon hitting the Southeast Asian country this year, intensified into a super typhoon on Tuesday morning.
In its bulletin Tuesday afternoon, national weather bureau PAGASA said Krathon maintained its strength as it moved slowly north-northwestward, packing winds of 195 km per hour and gusts up to 240 km per hour.
An average of 20 typhoons lash the Philippines yearly.