Significantly enhanced multimodal connectivity: PM Modi on 3 years of GatiShakti scheme
- Significantly enhanced multimodal connectivity: PM Modi on 3 years of GatiShakti scheme
Philippines: Three dead in road accident
A sedan car collided with a trailer truck in Cebu province in central Philippines, killing three and critically injuring another, police said.
Manila: A sedan car collided with a trailer truck in Cebu province in central Philippines, killing three and critically injuring another, police said.
Police said the 20-year-old male driver of the car and his two male passengers, aged 18 and 22, were killed in the accident that happened at around 3:20 a.m. local time in Pinamungajan town on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.
The severely injured passenger, an 18-year-old male, was fighting for his life in a local hospital.
Police said the car was travelling south from Toledo City when it swerved to the opposite lane and crashed with an oncoming truck. Police alleged that the car's driver and his three passengers, all students, were under the influence of alcohol.
The truck driver and his co-worker did not sustain injuries.