Phone Call Diplomacy: Putin, Trump discuss India-Pakistan conflict

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump spoke on the phone and discussed several global issues, including the conflict between India and Pakistan, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said during a briefing. According to Ushakov, the conflict was "stopped with the personal participation of President Trump.

“They also touched upon the Middle East and the armed conflict between India and Pakistan, which was stopped with the personal participation of President Trump,” Ushakov said, as reported by Russia’s state-run TASS news agency. However, Ushakov offered no details of Trump’s involvement or timing.

Trump has in the past also taken credit for de-escalating South Asia tensions, particularly during his presidency.

However, India has consistently maintained that the cessation of hostilities was the result of direct military dialogue.

Officials confirmed that the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both nations coordinated the ceasefire following cross-border exchanges in early May.

The recent skirmish began after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, prompting India to carry out precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7. A mutual understanding to halt operations was reportedly reached on May 10 via DGMO-level talks.

Amid the worsening ties between the two nuclear-powered nations, the phone call between Putin and Trump also touched on this conflict, along with other major global matters.

After the call, Donald Trump posted on Truth Social and shared more details about the conversation. He said the two leaders talked about the Ukraine war, Iran’s nuclear program, and other global matters.

"I just finished speaking, by telephone, with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia. The call lasted approximately one hour and 15 minutes. We discussed the attack on Russia’s docked airplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides. It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace," Trump wrote.