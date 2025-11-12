Gamers have been increasingly taking to playing anywhere on any screen, whether that’s on a big TV in their living room, at a desk for a more intimate experience, or even in a new location with the PS5 handheld, the PlayStation Portal. Continuing in that vein, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the new PlayStation Gaming Monitor with DualSense Charging Hook.

Sony says that Sony gaming accessories are meant to enhance the PS5 desktop gaming experience to give players the best visuals and sound performance on their desktop. An excellent PS5 gaming experience shouldn’t be limited to your TV, the Japanese company states, announcing the slim monitor’s specs today.

Impressive Gaming Performance and Visuals

Immersive visuals are a must for gaming on your desktop, and Sony’s new 27-inch system has the power to provide just that thanks to the latest games on PS5. The PS Gaming Monitor has a Quad High Definition (QHD) IPS PlayStation 27 inch display with up to 2560 x 1440 resolution to deliver on great, crisp, punchy, and colorful visuals at any distance from the screen.

Players will also benefit from the DualSense Charging Hook’s VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support on the PS5 and PS5 Pro for the smoothest gameplay possible. As for refresh rates, the monitor supports up to 120Hz on PS5 consoles and up to 240Hz on both PC and Mac. Meanwhile, players can plug their device into the PlayStation setup 2025 charging feature to power up their gear right on their desk.

Compatibility and Connectivity

In terms of connectivity and comity, the PS Gaming Monitor has VESA mounting, and there’s HDMI 2.1 support with two HDMI 2.1 anchorages, one DisplayPort 1.4, two USB Type- A anchorages, and a USB Type- C harborage( for PlayStation Link appendage and other bias).

The new 27- inch PlayStation Gaming Monitor with DualSense Charging Hook will launch in the United States and Japan coming time in 2026. Keep an eye on Gamers Unleashed for further details on pricing and vacuity in PS monitor specs.