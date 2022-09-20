President Droupadi Murmu meets King Charles ahead of Queen's funeral

London: President Droupadi Murmu met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Sunday ahead of Queen Elizabeth's state funeral to be held on Monday at Westminster Abbey in London. President Droupadi Murmu arrived in London on Saturday evening to attend the funeral and offer condolences on behalf of the Indian government. The funeral will be attended by a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries.

Foreign royals and world leaders will join the Queen's family for the state funeral that will be watched by hundreds of millions all over the world.