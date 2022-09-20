  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > International

President Droupadi Murmu meets King Charles ahead of Queen's funeral

President Droupadi Murmu meets King Charles III at an official state event, a day before Queen Elizabeth IIs funeral, at Buckingham Palace in London on Sunday
x

President Droupadi Murmu meets King Charles III at an official state event, a day before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, at Buckingham Palace in London on Sunday

Highlights

President Droupadi Murmu met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Sunday ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral to be held on Monday at Westminster Abbey in London.

London: President Droupadi Murmu met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Sunday ahead of Queen Elizabeth's state funeral to be held on Monday at Westminster Abbey in London. President Droupadi Murmu arrived in London on Saturday evening to attend the funeral and offer condolences on behalf of the Indian government. The funeral will be attended by a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries.

Foreign royals and world leaders will join the Queen's family for the state funeral that will be watched by hundreds of millions all over the world.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X