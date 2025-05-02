Prince Harry Loses Appeal Over U.K. Security Protection

Prince Harry has lost his latest legal challenge against the British government over the removal of automatic police protection when he is in the United Kingdom.

In a judgment handed down Friday, the Court of Appeal ruled that the decision to downgrade Harry’s security status following his departure from royal duties in 2020 was lawful and justified. The ruling marks another legal setback for the Duke of Sussex, who has argued that the change compromises his safety and that of his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children during visits to Britain.

The court found that the British government’s adoption of a “bespoke” security process for Harry—where protection is assessed on a case-by-case basis—was appropriate. Sir Geoffrey Vos, one of the three appeal judges, said the decision was a “predictable” outcome after Harry stepped back from royal responsibilities and relocated to California.

Harry first launched legal action in 2021, following a decision by RAVEC (the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures), which oversees protection for senior royals and public figures. He previously offered to personally fund police protection, but RAVEC rejected the offer, stating that it was inappropriate in principle and could set a problematic precedent, especially given the limited number of armed officers available for such roles.

Harry’s legal team had argued that the policy change violated established procedures and left him subject to “unlawful” and inconsistent treatment. During a two-day hearing in April, his lawyers emphasized that the lack of permanent protection placed him and his family at significant risk.

While Judge Vos acknowledged that the committee did not follow its exact policy in Harry’s case, he ruled that the deviation was justified by expert advice and tailored risk assessments. “It was impossible to say that this reasoning was illogical or inappropriate. Indeed, it seemed sensible,” he concluded.

The ruling noted Harry’s concerns about his family’s safety and feelings of being poorly treated but stated these sentiments do not render the government’s actions unlawful.

It remains unclear whether Prince Harry will seek to escalate the case to the U.K. Supreme Court. His legal team has not yet commented on whether they plan to pursue further appeal.

Despite the ongoing legal battle, Prince Harry has continued to visit the U.K. for major family events, including Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and King Charles III’s coronation. Each visit has involved separate security arrangements, combining private protection with limited public resources.

Separately, Harry is also engaged in a high-profile lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mail, accusing the media group of illegally obtaining personal information. That case is scheduled for a two-day hearing next week at the High Court in London.