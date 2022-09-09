Prince Harry Misses The Queen's Final Moment

Despite being in the UK, Prince Harry did not get to see Queen Elizabeth II one more time before her passing. He hurried to Scotland's Balmoral to see his grandmother but arrived among the last of the royals.



After battling health difficulties all year, Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday at the age of 96 in a "peaceful" manner. Dickie Arbiter, a royal commentator, said it was "extraordinary" that Harry didn't travel earlier with other family members, including his brother Prince William, while expressing his sorrow on a show. The royal commentator went on to say that it was "extremely sad" because Harry purportedly arrived following Her Majesty's passing.

After travelling to Aberdeen Airport, William arrived with Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. He mentionedthatKing Charles III and Queen Camilla are really just down the road at Birchall, which is his Scottish home. The Queen was being monitored by doctors, so [Charles] would have gotten there rather fast.

Meanwhile, a painstakingly organized and coordinated process that the palace, the government, the news media, the local authorities, and the queen herself had long prepared goes into motion with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. An operation known as Operation London Bridge, which will take over the nation's agenda for days and maybe last for months before the coronation of a new monarch, will take place amid the public mourning, the nation's pain, and the lowering of flags.

Philip Murphy, a professor of British and Commonwealth history at the University of London stated that Whitehall began making plans for what would happen after the queen's passing as soon as she was crowned monarch. Some of it has already happened, and much of it has been meticulously planned down to the last detail. Charles had already ascended to the throne by the time the world learned of the queen's passing. According to common law, the heir assumes the throne at the moment of the sovereign's passing.