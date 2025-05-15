Putin Snubs Peace Talks with Zelenskiy in Turkey, Dimming Hopes for Breakthrough

Hopes for a breakthrough in peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine suffered a major setback on Thursday, as Russian President Vladimir Putin declined an invitation to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy face-to-face in Turkey. Instead, Putin sent a lower-level delegation, prompting criticism and disappointment from Kyiv.

President Zelenskiy, who met with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, called Russia’s delegation “decorative” and accused Moscow of showing “personal disrespect” not only to Ukraine but also to Turkey and the United States.

No Progress Without Putin

The talks, scheduled to take place in Istanbul, were marred by diplomatic disarray. Zelenskiy announced he would not attend in person but would send a delegation led by Ukraine’s defense minister to discuss a possible ceasefire. However, a start date for the talks has yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump, currently touring the Gulf, cast further doubt on progress. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump said: “Nothing’s going to happen until Putin and I get together,” suggesting real negotiations hinge on a future U.S.-Russia meeting.

Tensions on Display

While Russia’s negotiating team, led by presidential adviser Vladimir Medinsky, arrived in Istanbul, there was no Ukrainian delegation present. Dozens of reporters gathered near the Dolmabahce Palace, the proposed venue, but the talks failed to materialize.

Both sides have accused each other of staging political theatre rather than genuine diplomacy. Russia’s foreign ministry dismissed Ukraine’s moves as “a show,” while Ukraine views Russia’s military gains as an attempt to delay talks and solidify territorial control.

Ceasefire Standoff

Zelenskiy continues to push for an immediate, unconditional 30-day ceasefire. Putin, however, insists on preliminary talks before any truce can be considered, citing concerns that Ukraine would use a pause to regroup and secure more Western arms.

The Russian delegation includes key figures from the 2022 Istanbul talks, signaling an intent to revisit stalled proposals. Yet those earlier terms — which included cuts to Ukraine’s military and a pledge of neutrality — remain unacceptable to Kyiv.

Geopolitical Fallout

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot criticized Putin’s absence, saying, “There is an empty chair where Putin should be.” European leaders have voiced growing frustration with the stalled peace efforts, while Washington has warned it may end its mediation role without clear progress.

The deepening divide was further highlighted Thursday when Estonia accused Russia of violating NATO airspace during a maritime operation in the Baltic Sea, a stark reminder of the wider tensions at play.

Despite calls for diplomacy, the path to peace appears as uncertain as ever — and without top-level commitment from both Moscow and Washington, a resolution remains out of reach.