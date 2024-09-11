Putin would eat you: Harris to Trump on his 'friendship' with Russian president

Washington: In the first US presidential debate, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris accused her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, of aligning with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

When the discussion shifted to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Trump refrained from answering directly whether he wanted Ukraine to win the war. Instead, he said, "I think it's in the US' best interest to get this war finished."

Harris responded sharply, taunting Trump for his "friendship" with Putin. She suggested that Trump would cave under pressure from the Russian leader.

"Putin would be sitting in Kyiv with his eyes on the rest of Europe, starting with Poland," Harris said. "How quickly you would give up for the sake of favour and what you think is a friendship with what is known to be a dictator who would eat you for lunch."

On the Israel-Hamas conflict, Harris voiced her support for a two-state solution. Trump claimed the current situation in Gaza would never have escalated under his presidency and accused Harris of disliking both Israel and the Arab population in the region.

Harris firmly denied Trump's accusations and reiterated her support for Israel.

Harris also criticised Trump's global reputation, pointing out how world leaders perceive him.

"I have travelled the world as Vice-President of the United States. World leaders are laughing at Donald Trump. They say you are a disgrace," she sarcastically remarked.

Throughout the debate, Harris handled Trump's criticisms with composure, particularly when he attempted to highlight the failures of the Biden administration.

In response, Harris quipped, "You are not running against Biden."

The debate, hosted by ABC News, marked the first time the two candidates faced off. Notably, Harris and Trump shook hands at the start of the debate, breaking an eight-year streak of no handshakes on the presidential debate stage.

Harris also made a point to formally introduce herself to Trump during their initial encounter, adding a personal touch to the fiery exchanges.